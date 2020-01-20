Left Menu
Vatika Group to provide 1 lakh sq ft office space on lease to Dentsu Aegis in Gurugram

Realty firm Vatika Group on Monday said it will give on lease 1 lakh sq ft office space in Gurugram, Haryana to UK-based Dentsu Aegis Network. Vatika has signed an agreement with Dentsu Aegis Network, which is into media and digital marketing communications, for leasing about 1 lakh sq ft of office space.

"This standalone commercial building is expected to be ready by July 2020 and will cater to around 1100+ employees as well as support staff," a company statement said. The project is being constructed on a 'build to suit' model with a total investment of Rs 65 crore, it added.

