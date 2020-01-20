Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIC board approves merger proposal with two other insurers:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 22:32 IST
NIC board approves merger proposal with two other insurers:

State-owned non-life insurer National Insurance Company Ltd has approved its merger with Oriental Insurance Company Ltd and United India Insurance Company Ltd, trade union officials said on Monday. A hurriedly-convened board meeting of NIC in the evening ratified the merger proposal, they said.

"The board met today and cleared it. The board also discussed about operational integration," West Bengal State General Insurance Employees Association general secretary Tapan Mitra told PTI. Attempts to contact NIC officials did not materialise.

The boards of Oriental Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company have already given their nod to the merger. The General Insurers' Public Sector Association (India) is also likely to approve the amalgamation, the trade union officials said.

"The unions have been seeking the merger of four PSU general insurance companies, imcluding the New India Assurance Co," Mitra said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Woman arrested with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force CISF on Monday nabbed a 46-year-old woman with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station in the national capital. According to officials, the incident took place at 122 pm on Monday.The woman, a ...

New India Co-operative Bank shareholders approve conversion to small finance bank

The New India Co-operative Bank NICB on Monday said its shareholders have decided to convert it into a small finance bank. The move comes after a slew of regulatory changes by the RBI following the Rs 4,500-crore PMC Bank fraud and to ensur...

BMC sanitary inspector held for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

A sanitary inspector of the Mumbai civic body was arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for issuing a food license, an ACB official said. Paresh Koregaonkar attached to R South ward was picked up when he was acc...

As trial nears, Trump lawyers call impeachment case 'flimsy'

Washington, Jan 20 AP President Donald Trumps legal team asserted Monday that he did absolutely nothing wrong, calling the impeachment case against him flimsy and a dangerous perversion of the Constitution. The lawyers decried the impeachme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020