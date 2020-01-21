Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Shaky yen looks to BOJ, euro pauses before ECB review

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 06:25 IST
FOREX-Shaky yen looks to BOJ, euro pauses before ECB review
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The yen traded near an eight-month low versus the dollar on Tuesday, while the euro held steady as investors awaited meetings of the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank amid a slightly improving backdrop for global growth.

The BOJ is first off the block with its two-day meeting ending later in the day. The central bank is expected to keep policy on hold, with traders focusing on comments from governor Haruhiko Kuroda to gauge the rates and economic outlook after the conclusion of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal last week. The euro was locked in a narrow range before a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday where it is expected to launch a comprehensive review of central bank strategy, including the ECB's inflation target.

Trading in key currencies is likely to be subdued as investors try to assess how major central banks will respond to receding risks to the global economic outlook. "The International Monetary Fund has revised up Japan's economic forecasts due to government stimulus, and dollar/yen is likely to edge higher as equity markets show risk-on trades," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"The euro zone economy has bottomed out, but the ECB is waiting for signs that the economy is picking up, so a recovery in the euro is likely to be delayed." The yen was little changed at 110.17 per dollar on Tuesday, close to its lowest since May 2019.

Against the dollar, the euro traded at $1.1096. The common currency was also quoted at 85.34 pence. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 97.606, near the highest level in a month.

At the two-day rate review that ends on Tuesday, the BOJ is set to keep its short-term interest rate target at minus 0.1% and a pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around zero. The BOJ is also set to nudge up its growth forecasts as improved macroeconomic indicators take some pressure off the central bank for more stimulus, but traders will scrutinise Kuroda's remarks after the policy decision.

The ECB's first meeting of the year is most likely to launch a rethink of an inflation goal the bank has failed to meet since 2013. The scope and scale of the review will be a key focus for markets given the far-reaching implications for monetary policy.

A slightly brighter tone to data means the ECB's assessment of the economic outlook will also be watched closely by investors on Thursday. Elsewhere in currencies, the Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6876 before labour market data on Thursday that could help determine whether the Reserver Bank of Australia lowers rates at a meeting on Feb. 4.

The New Zealand dollar was also steady at $0.6609 as traders braced for the release of consumer price data on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-British number one Konta felled by Jabeur at first hurdle

British number one Johanna Konta tumbled out in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a comprehensive 6-4 6-2 defeat at the hands of Tunisias world number 78 Ons Jabeur. The 12th seed, clearly not yet match fit on her retur...

Italy Senate panel says Salvini kidnapping probe should go ahead

An Italian Senate committee on Monday approved a courts request to pursue an investigation into far-right League leader Matteo Salvini, a move that could give rise to a trial for alleged kidnapping of migrants.If definitively found guilty t...

French coastguards rescue 12 migrants trying to cross Channel

French coastguards on Monday rescued 12 migrants trying to cross the English Channel, a few kilometers off the coast of the port of Calais in northern France, local authorities said.Border and coastguards in Britain and France have intercep...

Pompeo says will be more action by United States to support Venezuelan opposition

There will be more action by the United States to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, after meeting with Guaido on the sidelines of a regional conference in Bogota.The South ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020