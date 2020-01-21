Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of India appoints Atanu Das as MD and chief exceutive

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 15:42 IST
Bank of India appoints Atanu Das as MD and chief exceutive

State-run Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday said Atanu Kumar Das has been appointed as its managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years. Das was serving as an executive director at the bank since February 2017.

His appointed was announced by the personnel ministry on Monday. In his 26 years of banking experience, Das has been involved at both policy and operational levels.

In BoI, he assumed the charge as Delhi regional head in January 2015. Prior to BoI, he was heading Vijaya Bank's Lucknow Region for more than three years.

At Vijaya Bank's he has handled key departments as planning and development and also was posted as executive secretary to chairman and managing director for more than two years. Besides Das, the personnel ministry also appointed Sanjiv Chadha as MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda and Lingam Venkata Prabhakar as MD and CEO in Canara Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran leaves for Switzerland to attend World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum and meet the world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the annual event which kicked off at the ski resort town of Davos on Tues...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 2054 HALEP WINS TRICKY OPENER AGAINST BRADYRomanias Simona Halep came through a tight opening set where she saved ...

Remember moral obligation to care for one another: Pope's message at WEF

In a message to the world community here at World Economic Forum, Pope Francis on Tuesday said everyone must remember they are members of one human family and have a moral obligation to care for one another. Ghanian cardinal Peter Kodwo App...

South African Airways cancels some flights to Munich to save cash

South African Airways said on Tuesday that it had canceled some domestic flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town and Johannesburg and Durban, and some international flights from Johannesburg to Munich, to save cash. The state airline is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020