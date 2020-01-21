Mansukh Mandaviya, UNAIDS discuss what India has done for health access to all

The Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) and Chemical & Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today participated in the High-level roundtable of UNAIDS (The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS) on the theme Access for all: Leveraging Innovations, Investments, and Partnerships for Health at World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

In a one-hour long discussion, Shri Mandaviya stated that "Health needs to be accessible for all and innovative technologies and solutions can play a key role, including in bridging economic inequalities". Shri Mandaviya is on a four-day official visit to Davos to attend World Economic Forum.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya in the High-level roundtable discussed what the Government of India has done for Health Access to All in the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He mentioned various schemes initiated by the Government of India for 'Creating a Healthy India'. He deliberated about the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) - the largest healthcare programme in the world and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana – to provide affordable quality medicines for all.

Earlier in 2015, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya had delivered his key-note address in United Nations on "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development". In his address, he mentioned how the Government of India is changing the scenario of health-sector, and the policy changes driven by the Government for Affordable and Quality Health Access to All.

UNAIDS provides the strategic direction, advocacy, coordination and technical support needed to catalyze and connect leadership from governments, the private sector, and communities to deliver life-saving HIV services. UNAIDS is leading the global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.