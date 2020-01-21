Chitkara University Leading an International Erasmus+ Project on Prevention and Risk Management of Antibiotic Resistance

Chandigarh, Punjab, India (NewsVoir)

Chitkara University today announced that it is leading an International Project named “Risk Management and Prevention of Antibiotic Resistance – PREVENT IT”. The three year project Erasmus+ offers innovative perspective in addressing antibiotic resistance. PREVENT IT is the fourth Erasmus+ project involving Chitkara University. This brings laurel to the university of being the most successful Erasmus+ recipient in South Asia.

Antibiotic resistance has emerged as a major global threat to human and animal health, food security and development. It is expected to cause at least 10 million deaths annually by 2050, more than cancer and diabetes combined causalities. PREVENT IT international consortium led by Chitkara University Punjab – comprises of five Indian universities, two Indian Non-Governmental Organizations and four European universities.

Chitkara University has been Co-financed by the European Commission with a grant of 8 crore to lead an international team of scientists united to promote education and awareness on Antibiotics Resistance. The grant is provided under the framework of the prestigious Erasmus+ programme supporting education in Europe - as well as – awarding the most innovative ideas worldwide.

The project concept is inspired by the Indian National Action Plan to combat Antibiotics Resistance (ABR) having among its key goals the increase of societal awareness, empowering individuals from different social spheres.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor of Chitkara University said, “Doing a project for first time is a great honour, but being a part of the prestigious Erasmus+ project for the fourth time speaks of the consistent innovation at our campus. The main purpose of the multidisciplinary initiatives promoted by the project is to empower and amplify diverse voices representing healthcare providers, educators, researchers and community leaders. This will be achieved by sharing best practices in ABR education and awareness, combining traditional and innovative educational tools.”

About Chitkara University

In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, one of the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Chitkara University has been Founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it, a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.

Chitkara University graduates go on to have great careers, as they have their hands on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the country are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, their research that makes a difference, their industry partnerships and their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parents, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university.

Within a decade, most of Chitkara University academic programs are ranked among the top 50 programs in the country which speaks volumes about their string of academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections and state-of-the-art campus facilities.

For more information, please visit www.chitkara.edu.in.

Image: Official project presentation at Chitkara University Punjab

