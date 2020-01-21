Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad lead digital merchant payments in 2019: Razorpay

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:16 IST
Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad lead digital merchant payments in 2019: Razorpay

Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad ranked as the top three cities in terms of peer-to-merchant digital payments in the country and cumulatively accounted for over 40 per cent of such transactions in 2019, a report by Razorpay said on Tuesday. According to the Razorpay report, digital transactions are estimated to have grown by 338 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

Bengaluru accounted for 23.31 per cent of the peer-to-mechant transactions, while Delhi contributed 10.44 per cent and Hyderabad 7.61 per cent of such transactions in 2019, as per the fourth edition of 'The Era of Rising Fintech' report. Karnataka saw the highest adoption of digital payments (26.64 per cent), followed by Maharashtra (15.92 per cent) and Delhi NCR (13.01 per cent), it added.

Interestingly, the usage of cards declined to 46 per cent in 2019 from 56 per cent in 2018, and and netbanking to 11 per cent from 23 per cent in 2018. UPI, on the other hand, grew to 38 per cent in 2019 from 17 per cent in the previous year. Among UPI, Google Pay contributed 59 per cent, PhonePe contributed 26 per cent, followed by Paytm (7 per cent) and BHIM (6 per cent) in digital transactions in 2019. Amazon Pay was the most preferred wallet among consumers (33 per cent), followed by Ola Money (17 per cent) in 2019.

Owing to the growth of UPI, share of wallets continue to decline despite the increase in the number of transactions, the report said. The top three sectors in digital payment adoption for 2019 were food and beverage (26 per cent), financial services (12.5 per cent) and Transportation (8 per cent), the report said.

"The year 2019 was buzzing for the fintech sector with adoption of new digital payment modes and bringing the digital currency to the mainstream. And the last six months saw a tremendous shift in the consumption patterns of businesses and consumer preferences of digital payments," Harshil Mathur, CEO and co-founder of Razorpay, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UK government suffers fourth defeat on Brexit legislation in House of Lords

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government suffered a fourth defeat on its Brexit legislation when members of parliaments upper chamber voted on Tuesday to ensure protections for child refugees after Britain leaves the European Union. Johnson...

Punjab CM dares Akalis to quit NDA alliance; SAD hits back

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday dared the SAD to quit the NDA at the Centre, a day after the party decided not to contest the Delhi assembly polls on being told by the BJP to change its stance over the amended Citizenship A...

New Lebanon government agreed, announcement due soon - sources

Agreement has been reached on a new Lebanese government of 20 ministers, including economist Ghazi Wazni as finance minister, two senior political sources told Reuters on Tuesday.One of the sources said the government, which is needed to ta...

Stringent security arrangements in place for visiting Bangladesh cricketers

A bevy of security and intelligence officials will accompany Bangladesh cricketers throughout the three-match T20 series in Pakistan as fool-proof security arrangements have been made for the tour, beginning in Lahore from Friday. An offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020