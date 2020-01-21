Left Menu
EXCLUSIVE-Philadelphia refinery expected to be sold to real estate developer -sources

  Updated: 21-01-2020 22:48 IST
The bankrupt Philadelphia Energy Solutions is expected to sell its fire-damaged refinery site to real estate developer Hilco Redevelopment Partners, three sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The agreement between PES and Hilco, a Chicago-based developer, is expected to be announced later on Tuesday. PES and Hilco did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The sale reduces the possibility that the more-than 1,300-acre Philadelphia site would be resurrected as an oil refinery, but it is possible that Hilco could lease it to a refinery, biofuels or other heavy industrial operation, the sources said.

