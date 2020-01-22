Left Menu
Development News Edition

SmartKarrot's customer and product success platform completes USD 1 million angel round

SmartKarrot announced the successful completion of USD 1 million angel round funding. Completed with the participation of several high net worth investors and promoters, the funding is first tasked with enhancing SmartKarrot's online platform.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 11:20 IST
SmartKarrot's customer and product success platform completes USD 1 million angel round
SmartKarrot. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Jan 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): SmartKarrot announced the successful completion of USD 1 million angel round funding. Completed with the participation of several high net worth investors and promoters, the funding is first tasked with enhancing SmartKarrot's online platform. It will also be directed towards growing India R&D operations and India market acquisition, one of the largest growing SaaS markets. Founded by Prithwi Dasgupta and Arnab Chatterjee in 2019, SmartKarrot brings together a full-circle view of customers who frequent digital-led or subscription-oriented businesses.

The software tracks customers' and end-users' real-time digital behaviour so that personalized, strategic actions can be taken to drive a product's increased profitability. "SmartKarrot's initial customer response has been very positive. To stay competitive, businesses need to drive recurring revenue retention and expansion, enhance product adoption, and influence the end user's product experience," said Prithwi Dasgupta, CEO, and Co-founder.

"To stay on point, all of that culminates in the ability to manage and influence the digital touchpoints the customer and their end users have. A platform like SmartKarrot not only minimizes the challenge of having to deal with multiple systems, but it also enhances the customer experience exponentially," he added. So how does SmartKarrot do it? Simply put, the software starts with following the customer's journey. It tracks the revenue they have generated, product usage, as well as engagement and support experience.

It then enables multi-channel communications such as push notifications, SMS/text, e-mail, web push, and in-app surveys. Product intelligence is generated for use through heat maps, event workflows, and segmentation. From there, automated alerts are created and managed to help with onboarding, product adoption, and future product roadmap planning.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Novak Djokovic advances to third-round of Australia Open

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Wednesday advanced to the third round of Australia Open. The world number two trounced Japans Tatsuma Ito 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round. Djokovic dominated the early stages of the match, racing...

Indiamart reports Q3 revenues of Rs 165 crore, up by 23 pc

Indias largest online business-to-business marketplace Indiamart Intermesh Ltd has reported consolidated total revenue from operations of Rs 165 crore in the third quarter of current fiscal year, marking a 23 per cent growth in the year-ago...

We want SC to uphold rule of law: Cong leader Chennithala on petitions against CAA

Kerala Congress leader and a petitioner, Ramesh Chennithala, on Wednesday said he wants the Supreme Court to uphold the rule of law as the SC began hearing around 144 petitions related to the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. Today we are appr...

Jackets seek 6th straight win when Jets visit

The Columbus Blue Jackets have picked themselves up off the mat and answered the bell with a sterling stretch of hockey over the last 6 12 weeks. The surging Blue Jackets bid for a season-high sixth straight win on Wednesday when they host ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020