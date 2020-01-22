Left Menu
Development News Edition

AFT Mill in Puducherry will never be closed: Revenue Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 15:13 IST
AFT Mill in Puducherry will never be closed: Revenue Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Revenue and Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan on Wednesday said the century-old Anglo-French Textile Mill, a government of Puducherry undertaking, would never be closed at any cost. He told PTI in the wake of a proposal issued on January 21 by the managing director of the Pondicherry Textiles Corporation P Priyatarshny running the AFT Mill, popularly known as Rodier Mill, since it was taken over in 1985 from the private sector.

The proposal was that `the government is totally in favor of implementing VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) and does not want to close the now-defunct mill, he said. The cabinet headed by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy decided recently that the mill should make the VRS facility available for the workers opting for the scheme, Shah Jahan said.

"We never intended to close the mill," he said and added that the cabinet decision was sent to the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for approval. The Minister said the Lt Governor had, however, disapproved of the cabinet decision.

"The Lieutenant Governor took the stand that the mill should be closed on the ground that the mill is in the red," the Minister said. With the difference of opinion between the cabinet and the Lt Governor on the future of the mill, the issue was referred to the Central government.

"Normally, when differences arise between the government and the Lt Governor the issue concerned should be sent to the Centre for its decision as is envisaged in the Business Rules of Puducherry government`, he said. The issue relating to the AFT Mill was thus now pending clearance from the Centre and hence no decision had been taken by the cabinet to close the mill, Shah Jahan said.

Shah Jahan said he would again write to Bedi informing her of the stand of the government that the VRS scheme alone should be introduced and any decision to close the mill should be scrapped. Earlier, the opposition AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan released at a press conference a copy of the notice issued on January 21 by the managing director of the mill P Priyatarshny under the Industrial Disputes Act 1947 proposing the closure of the mill with effect from April 30.

The notice said the services of 619 workers of the mill, which is only partially functioning, would be terminated on account of closure of the mill. The managing director had sent the proposal to the Secretary (Labour) of Puducherry government and stated in the notice that in the event of the approval for the closure "every workman in the undertaking would be paid compensation as specified in the Act." It was also stated that there were no funds available with the undertaking 'even to meet the day-to-day expenses.' Anbalagan said the Congress government here was allegedly causing hardship to the workers by feigning to be champions of the working class while simultaneously letting closure of the major undertaking.

He said the government should adopt a VRS scheme and withdraw its present proposal to shut the mill. A special session of the Assembly should be convened to discuss this important issue and solutions to ensure the functioning of the mill without room for closure should also be evolved, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Emerging Markets have to Manage their Finances, so they are not Overexposed to Change

CFA Society India hosted its 10th India Investment Conference in Mumbai Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir CFA Society India, in collaboration with CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, hosted its 10th India I...

China virus outbreak may wallop economy, financial markets

News that a new virus that has afflicted hundreds of people in central China can spread between humans has rattled financial markets and raised concern it might wallop the economy just as it might be regaining momentum. Health authorities a...

Paytm eyes more than double its growth in TN, Kerala: Official

Paytm eyes more than double its growth in TN, Kerala Official Chennai, Jan 22 PTI Digital payments firm Paytm, promoted by One97 Communications Ltd, has set a target to achieve more than double its business growth in Tamil Nadu and Ker...

2 held with fake currency notes in Kolkata

Two persons have been arrested from the city after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 3.46 lakh were seized from their possession, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police personnel apprehended the two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020