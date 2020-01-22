Sterlite Power inks pact with US-based Smart Wires to bring SmartValve to Indian utilities

Sterlite Power on Wednesday said it has inked an exclusive agreement with the US-based Smart Wires to bring SmartValve to Indian market which will enable resourceful grid management. This cutting-edge technology is an intelligent 'valve' that will allow utilities to optimally utilise its existing transmission capacity and enhance grid flexibility, a company statement said.

Commenting on the technology agreement, Sterlite Power Managing Director Pratik Agarwal said, "An environmentally sustainable electricity system is the anchor for a modern society. We are growing at an incredible pace and need to look for innovative solutions for rising grid outages due to climate change, lack of land to build new lines and integration of renewable energy." "Modernising the grid to make it 'smarter' through the use of cutting edge technology is going to disrupt the landscape and technology is going to be the game changer in this field," he added.

Power networks in India have been facing major transmission congestion challenges due to exponential growth in demand for power and rapid urbanisation, the statement said. Congestion is often seen in sub-transmission lines where it is a challenge to connect renewable power. In this context, alleviating congestion and enhancing grid flexibility becomes critical, it said.

SmartValve increases power transfer capability by making better use of existing network. As generation and demand changes, circuits can become unequally loaded. Some lines reach their maximum capacity while others are well below their limits. SmartValve technology can unlock this system capacity by more evenly balancing power flows and therefore provides a quicker-to-install and lower-impact alternative to building new lines, it added.

It is quick to install and easy to scale or redeploy, providing valuable flexibility given today's rapidly changing electric system. Manish Agarwal, CEO, Solutions, Sterlite Power, said, "This technology will enable better power flow, grid stability and enhanced power transfer capacity in existing infrastructure without the need for investment in new lines."

Smart Wires CEO Gregg Rotenberg said, "Given the pace and scale of renewable energy growth in India, our solutions can provide immense value to the market." Smart Wires is a leading player in modular power flow control. It has successfully deployed this state-of-the-art technology globally across the US, Europe and Australia, the statement said.

Based in California, with offices in Ireland and Australia and a global workforce, Smart Wires works with utilities around the world to address the unique challenges they face.

