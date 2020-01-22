Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Following are the Direct Rates

Following are the Direct Ratesof Exchange (DRE) as announced by the State Bank of India heretoday. (All rates in rupees per unit): CURR_CODE TTBUY TTSELL BILLBUY BILLSELL USD/INR 70.41 71.91 70.35 72.05 EUR/INR 77.49 80.25 77.42 80.41 GBP/INR 91.29 94.31 91.21 94.49 JPY/INR 63.56 65.82 63.5 65.95 CHF/INR 72.03 74.75 71.97 74.9 AUD/INR 47.7 49.8 47.66 49.89 NZD/INR 46.05 48.14 46.01 48.24 CAD/INR 53.48 55.32 53.44 55.42 SGD/INR 51.89 53.58 51.84 53.69 HKD/INR 9 9.31 8.99 9.33 DKK/INR 10.38 10.73 10.36 10.75 NOK/INR 7.79 8.05 7.78 8.06 SEK/INR 7.36 7.6 7.35 7.61 BHD/INR 183.08 194.64 182.92 195.01 KWD/INR 227.37 241.77 227.18 242.24 AED/INR 18.79 19.98 18.78 20.02 SAR/INR 18.4 19.56 18.38 19.6 ZAR/INR 4.77 5.08 4.76 5.09 OMR/INR 179.27 190.59 0 0 QAR/INR 18.95 20.16 18.94 20.2Note :- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGNCURRENCY UNITS

PTI

