Indian Oil signs MoU to implement Ghana’s LPG Promotion Policy

The MoU also provides for administrative assistance to Indian Oil in case it decides to participate as a commercial participant in Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.

The MoU was exchanged between NPA of Ghana and Indian Oil in the august presence of Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, and H.E Mr. Michael Aaron, High Commissioner of Ghana at New Delhi. Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a step that will further strengthen the relations between India and Ghana, Indian Oil has signed an MoU with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) of Ghana for providing its assistance and technical expertise in the implementation of Ghana's National LPG Promotion Policy. With India's emergence as a world leader in the provision of clean energy to its citizens by the expansion of its LPG network, Ghana sought assistance from India in its own efforts to promote safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG for increased domestic, commercial and industrial usage.

Mr. Alhassan SulemanaTampuli, Chief Executive, NPA, Ghana and Mr. L.K.S Chauhan, Chief General Manager (LPG Operations), Indian Oil signed the MoU.

The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to strengthen cooperation between the Parties in the field of Petroleum in particular LPG by which Indian Oil would support the NPA on the successful implementation of the Re-circulation Model (CRM) of LPG.

In this regard, Indian Oil, the country's flagship oil marketing company would on behalf of India provide support to the National Petroleum Authority of Ghana in several areas such as development of Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Standards, development of Licensing, permit and legal framework, development of economics for LPG bottling plant, pricing structure, and communication strategy. Indian Oil will also assist in areas of infrastructure development for the new LPG Value chain, support for upgrading capacities of institutions along with policy development and review.

The MoU between the two countries symbolizes India's recognition as a leader in providing clean energy access to millions of Indians through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana successfully implemented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas with the support of oil marketing companies like Indian Oil and others.

(With Inputs from PIB)

