Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1935 hours:

DEL28 BIZ-DEMOCRACY INDEX-INDIA India falls to 51st position in EIU's Democracy Index

New Delhi: India slipped 10 places to 51st position in the 2019 Democracy Index's global ranking, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit, which cited "erosion of civil liberties" in the country as the primary cause for the downtrend.

DCM59 BIZ-INDIA-BRAZIL-OIL India keen on importing more oil from Brazil

New Delhi: India on Wednesday expressed interest in raising the import of crude oil from Brazil as the world's third largest oil consumer is looking at diversifying its import basket beyond the highly volatile Middle East region.

FGN30 WEF-US TRADE US trying to break down barriers to trade, says Mnuchin

Davos: The US is trying to break down all barriers to trade, Trade Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday as he asserted that a trade deal with the UK is now in the works while negotiations continue with China.

DCM53 BIZ-ADANI-GAS Adani Gas to invest Rs 9,000 cr on distribution networks over next 10 yrs

New Delhi: Adani Gas Ltd will invest up to Rs 9,000 crore in setting up city gas distribution network over the next 10 years to retail CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in those areas where it won licences in the recent bidding round, its CEO Suresh Manglani said.

FES50 WEF-GOYAL-MEETINGS Goyal meets industry leaders, foreign ministers at WEF

Davos: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday discussed issues relating to bilateral trade and investment with South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hi, as he met a number of industry leaders and foreign ministers here at WEF 2020.

DEL38 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex slips to over five-week low; investors cautious ahead of Budget

Mumbai: The market gauge Sensex on Wednesday fell for the third straight session to mark its lowest level in over five weeks as participants moved to the sidelines exercising caution ahead of the federal Budget.

FGN32 WEF-HONGKONG CEO Robust systems in place to tackle Wuhan virus: Hong Kong CEO

Davos: Amid a scare about the so-called Wuhan virus, Hong Kong SAR CEO Carrie Lam on Wednesday said robust processes are in place to deal with the situation, including use of holiday camps if quarantine is required.

DCM49 BIZ-TELECOM-OIL-DUES Oil India moves SC against DoT seeking Rs 48,000 cr payment on Rs 1.47 cr revenue

New Delhi: State-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Wednesday said it has filed a clarificatory/modificatory petition in the Supreme Court against a Rs 48,000 crore demand raised by the telecom department on cumulative revenue of Rs 1.47 crore it had earned on an NLD telecom licence.

FGN15 WEF-CHINA-GLOBALISATION China won't follow others towards more protectionism: Vice-Premier Zheng

Davos: China will not stop opening up despite many others resorting to protectionism and it is wrong to blame "economic globalisation" for problems of a country, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has said.

DEL42 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee strengthens 2 paise to 71.19 on easing crude prices

Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 2 paise to settle at 71.19 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid easing crude oil prices.

FES17 WEF-STUDY-PASSWORD Forgot your password? Not having one safer: WEF study

Davos: With weak or stolen passwords accounting for an average of four out of five global data breaches, a new study has said it is safer not to have a password.

DCM16 BIZ-GAIL-INVEST GAIL to invest over Rs 45,000 cr to create infra for gas-based economy

New Delhi: GAIL India Ltd, the country's largest gas utility, plans to invest over Rs 45,000 crore over the next five years to expand the National Gas Pipeline Grid and city gas distribution network to help push for greater use of environment-friendly fuel, its chairman Ashutosh Karnatak said.

