Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-J&J forecasts weak annual profit, misses revenue estimates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:11 IST
UPDATE 3-J&J forecasts weak annual profit, misses revenue estimates
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday forecast 2020 profit below Wall Street estimates and said increased competition for its off-patent treatments could somewhat limit growth in the top-earning pharmaceuticals unit. Shares of the healthcare conglomerate fell nearly 2% to $146.62 after it reported a rare miss on quarterly revenue, as sales of cancer drug Imbruvica and psoriasis treatment Stelara came in below lofty Wall Street estimates.

J&J's pharmaceuticals unit, which makes up half of the company's overall sales, has powered much of its recent growth. However, generic competition for medicines such as prostate cancer drug Zytiga, coupled with the pressure to hold down prescription drug price increases in the United States, has weighed on revenue.

Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said the company still expects sales growth to accelerate in 2020, but it will "probably not be as robust as we would have thought this time last year." He said J&J did not take as big a hit from generic and biosimilar competition in 2019 as feared, and that the company hoped its off-patent branded products could maintain market share into 2020.

J&J expects full-year 2020 adjusted earnings of $8.95 to $9.10 per share, with a midpoint below current analysts' average estimates at the top of the range. Important newer drugs posted double-digit sales gains in the fourth quarter but missed analysts' forecasts.

Stelara rose 17.7% to $1.70 billion, short of Credit Suisse's estimate of $1.79 billion, while Imbruvica sales jumped 24.5% to $875 million but still came up short of the brokerage's estimate of $907 million. Pharmaceutical sales rose 3.5% to $10.55 billion in the fourth quarter but failed to reach Wall Street estimates of $10.63 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Overall sales rose 1.7% to $20.75 billion, below the average analyst estimate of $20.80 billion, marking the company's first revenue miss in at least eight quarters. The company said it will not actively participate in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration hearing early next month to discuss testing methods for talc.

"We certainly welcome any discussion around the safety and efficacy of the product... I can say that our current internal testing methods exceed that of current FDA standards for cosmetic talc," Wolk said. The company faces thousands of lawsuits alleging that its talc products, including baby powder, caused cancer. J&J has maintained that the products are safe and do not contain cancer-causing contaminants.

Excluding items, J&J earned $1.88 per share, beating the average analyst estimate by a cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court divided over public funds for religious schools

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared divided over a Montana tax credit program that could benefit private religious schools in a case that could open the door to more public funding for religious institutions. In the major reli...

Death toll in Spain from storm hits four

The death toll from a storm that has lashed Spain rose to four on Wednesday after the body of a man was found in a flooded area, officials said. Police found the body in a zone in the southeastern province of Alicante where they were lookin...

UPDATE 4-Facing economic crisis, Lebanon's government weighs options

Lebanons Hezbollah-backed government will walk a political tightrope as it acts to urgently secure foreign funding to ward off financial collapse, and could look to the International Monetary Fund IMF for assistance.Formed by the Iranian-ba...

UPDATE 1-Mexico says border clash with migrants was isolated case, violence to be avoided

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that clashes between migrants and members of the National Guard on the border with Guatemala this week were an isolated case and that security forces are instructed to not use ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020