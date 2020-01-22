AU Small Finance Bank Dec qtr net profit doubles to Rs 190 cr

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd on Wednesday reported doubling of its net profit to Rs 190.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, helped by higher income. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 95.33 crore during the same period a year ago, AU Small Finance Bank said in a BSE filing.

During the said quarter, its total income rose to Rs 1,272.83 crore from Rs 894.29 crore earlier. Total expenses rose to Rs 959.98 crore from Rs 715.62 crore in October-December period of the preceding fiscal.

