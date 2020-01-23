Dilip Buildcon executes EPC pact with UPEIDA for Rs 1,250 cr road project in UP

Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Thursday said that it has executed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) pact with Uttar Pradesh EIDA for development of a road project worth Rs 1,250 crore. "The company has executed the EPC agreement with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for...project in the state of Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a BSE filing.

The completion period of the project Gorakhpur Link Expressway (Package II) -- from Fulwariya (Ambedkar Nagar) to Salarpur (Azamgarh) in Uttar Pradesh -- is three years, the filing said. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 422.05 apiece on the BSE, up 0.80 per cent from the previous close.

