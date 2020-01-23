Full Paisa Vasool sale by Reliance Fresh and Smart is back

Reliance Retail's biannual Full Paisa Vasool sale is back and this time it gets even bigger. This year's first edition of the mega retail shopping festival will run at all Reliance Fresh and Smart stores from January 22 to 26. Once again, the biannual mega sale will help consumers from across the nation to join in the festival of modern retail.

With Reliance Retail rapidly spearheading its footprint in metros and small towns, the event becomes even bigger as consumers get to witness the mega offers in their neighbourhood store. During the five days of Full Paisa Vasool sale, customers can avail great offers on the entire product range including grocery, staples, fruits and vegetables, kitchen and homeware, and other general merchandise.

"Supermarket brands like ours, with years of presence in consumers' neighbourhood, have become part of their daily routine," said Damodar Mall, Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Fresh and Smart. "We are part of the community and their joys, celebrations and festivals that touch their lives. Such occasions present an opportunity for us to speak to and connect with our consumers," he said in a statement.

The January 2020 edition of Full Paisa Vasool sale is backed by a 360-degree campaign in Hindi and regional languages across mediums including TV, print, radio, BTL and digital platforms. The campaign features Deepika Kakkar, a popular face across households, along with the Reliance Fresh and Smart Genie, who represents the arrival of Full Paisa Vasool sale. The campaign comprises 10 distinct commercials across key categories that showcase the extensive product mix and key consumer benefits offered during the sale.

Reliance Fresh and Reliance Smart have been growing consistently in recent years. Reliance Retail now operates over 700 fresh and smart stores. (ANI)

