Left Menu
Development News Edition

DB Corp posts 7.9 pc rise in Q3 profit at Rs 81.63 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 12:57 IST
DB Corp posts 7.9 pc rise in Q3 profit at Rs 81.63 cr

Media house DB Corp on Thursday reported 7.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 81.63 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.63 crore in the same quarter a year ago, DB Corp said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 598.75 crore as against Rs 659.7 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it added. The company said its board of directors at its meeting held on Thursday declared second interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each.

During the third quarter, the company said revenue from printing, publishing and allied business stood at Rs 561.75 crore as compared to Rs 613.22 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. Radio business clocked revenue of Rs 37.15 crore as against Rs 46.5 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

DB Corp Managing Director Sudhir Agarwal said, “The present market conditions continue to be challenging on the back of weak consumer demand and a general economic slowdown." However, he added that the company's innovative knowledge-driven product strategies and well implemented circulation expansion drive are yielding results.

On the revenue front, growth also continues to be challenging for the industry. However, softening newsprint prices is a silver lining, he added. "This coupled with our cost-rationalisation measures has enabled us to improve profit margins," Agarwal said.

Going forward, he said, "we are optimistic about revival in consumer spending and better revenue scenario." PTI RKL ANS ANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Irving should be ready for faceoff with LeBron, Lakers

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were teammates for three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with each campaign ending in the NBA Finals. In the 11 times they have opposed each other, whatever team James was leading holds the edge over Irvi...

Falcon.io Announces First Worldwide Digital Marketing Trends Roadshow

Falcon.io, a Cision company, today announced the dates for its inaugural Digital&#160;Marketing Trends Roadshow. The 2020 Roadshow meetups will take place in selected cities in North AmericaEurope and Australia, beginning this February and...

Too good to be true? The best investment that never was

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Leading investors may well have been tempted by a startup prospectus offering a slice of a long-neglected sector that promises vast growth, low risks and healthy returns.The catch Un...

Canadian air tanker fighting Australia bushfires crashes, killing three

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. All three victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020