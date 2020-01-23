Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia govt agency signs drones-focussed pact with WEF

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:15 IST
Malaysia govt agency signs drones-focussed pact with WEF

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) on Thursday announced a collaboration with the World Economic Forum with a focus on drones. The objective is to co-design and pilot policy principles and regulatory frameworks that maximise the societal benefits or mitigate risks from drones, the Malaysian government agency said.

MDEC said it will work specifically with the WEF's Aerospace and Drones portfolio to realise the objectives of this collaboration. MDEC’s 30th Implementation Council Meeting, chaired by Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, in October 2019 had endorsed MDEC’s proposal to launch its Global Testbed Initiative (GTI) with DroneTech as a pilot.

According to a Drone Service Market report, the global drone services market is expected to reach USD 63.6 billion by 2025, with the Asia Pacific region projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period. Locally, Malaysia's home-grown ecosystem players have been growing at an equally rapid pace.

The DroneTech Global Testbed project is aimed at bringing together key industry partners, government agencies, regulators, academia and investors to demonstrate how technology can drive adoption across various industries given a conducive environment for it to operate in. MDEC said it intends to collaborate with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to leverage on its frameworks and case studies, particularly relating the policy development that supports the DroneTech Global Testbed pilot implementation on drone delivery.

"The focus of MDEC's engagement with the WEF will be working with Malaysian authorities to develop a policy framework that allows for drone delivery and a potential launch of the first drone delivery service in Southeast Asia. The goal is to create a regulation that can serve as a model for the region and beyond. This partnership firmly establishes Malaysia as the Heart of Digital ASEAN," said Surina Shukri, CEO of MDEC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Two children killed in German school bus crash

Two children, both eight years old, were killed and five more seriously injured when a school bus slipped off an icy road into a ditch in central Germany on Thursday, officials said. Local police said the bus had been carrying 22 children t...

Singapore confirms first case of Wuhan virus

Singapore on Thursday confirmed its first case of the new SARS-like virus which has killed 17 people in China and spread to multiple countries including the United States. The Ministry of Health MOH said the patient was a 66-year-old man f...

23 units producing non-biodegradable items closed in J-K: PCB

Over 20 units producing non-biodegradable items have been closed in Jammu and Kashmir, the Pollution Control Board PCB said on Thursday. PCB Member Secretary B M Sharma informed this at a meeting to review the functioning of the Board.Sharm...

In Spain, toll rises to nine dead as Storm Gloria ebbs

The death toll from a violent storm which has wrought havoc on huge swathes of Spains eastern and southern coastline rose to nine on Thursday as rescuers pressed the hunt for at least five missing people. The latest death was that of a man ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020