Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar gains vs euro as ECB holds policy steady, launches review

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:23 IST
FOREX-Dollar gains vs euro as ECB holds policy steady, launches review
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar rose against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank left unchanged its key interest rates and stimulus programs and launched a broad review of its policy that was likely to see new President Christine Lagarde redefine the ECB's main goal and how to achieve it.

The euro zone's central bank has fallen short of its inflation target of just under 2% for years, even after Lagarde's predecessor, Mario Draghi, launched increasingly aggressive stimulus measures. "We will not leave any stone unturned and how we measure inflation is clearly something we need to look at," Lagarde said.

"Basically, what she is saying is that they are reassessing some of the tools they have been using for basically a decade to booster up inflation to no avail," said Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California. ECB rate-setters did not make any policy change on Thursday, simply standing by their pledge to keep buying bonds and, if needed, cut interest rates until price growth in the eurozone heads back to their goal.

The euro was 0.25% lower against the greenback at $1.1063, its weakest since Dec. 9. The Japanese yen strengthened and China's yuan fell to a two-week low on Thursday as investors grew more anxious about the spread of a virus in China.

Deaths from the flu-like coronavirus stand at 17 and almost 600 people are infected. China has locked down Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, where the outbreak was believed to have originated. The moves up in the safe-haven yen and down in the yuan were measured, suggesting investors were not yet panicking about the virus.

Against the yen, which tends to draw investors during times of geopolitical or financial stress, the dollar was 0.36% lower at 109.43 yen. The dollar gained 0.36% versus the offshore Chinese yuan to 6.9337 yuan. The Chinese currency has now lost more than 1% of its value since it touched six-month highs on Monday. The onshore yuan is on course for its worst week since August.

Sterling was 0.24% lower, but remained close to a 2-week high hit on Wednesday, as data this week reduced market expectations of an interest rate cut at next week's Bank of England policy meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Two children killed in German school bus crash

Two children, both eight years old, were killed and five more seriously injured when a school bus slipped off an icy road into a ditch in central Germany on Thursday, officials said. Local police said the bus had been carrying 22 children t...

Singapore confirms first case of Wuhan virus

Singapore on Thursday confirmed its first case of the new SARS-like virus which has killed 17 people in China and spread to multiple countries including the United States. The Ministry of Health MOH said the patient was a 66-year-old man f...

23 units producing non-biodegradable items closed in J-K: PCB

Over 20 units producing non-biodegradable items have been closed in Jammu and Kashmir, the Pollution Control Board PCB said on Thursday. PCB Member Secretary B M Sharma informed this at a meeting to review the functioning of the Board.Sharm...

In Spain, toll rises to nine dead as Storm Gloria ebbs

The death toll from a violent storm which has wrought havoc on huge swathes of Spains eastern and southern coastline rose to nine on Thursday as rescuers pressed the hunt for at least five missing people. The latest death was that of a man ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020