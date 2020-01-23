Mahatma Gandhi bust to be set up at IMO headquarters in London: Mandaviya

Mahatma Gandhi's bust will be set up at the International Maritime Organisation headquarters in London coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary celebration of the Father of the Nation, the government said on Thursday. IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim consented for it during a meeting with Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya at Davos, Switzerland, a Shipping Ministry statement said.

Mandaviya is presently on a four-day official visit to Davos to attend the Annual World Economic Forum Meeting. "As India is celebrating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Mandaviya impressed upon setting up of the ‘Mahtama Gandhi Bust’ at the IMO Headquarters, as a mark of respect to the great global leader. Secretary General Kitack Lim consented for setting up the bust at IMO headquarters, London,” the statement said.

Apart from this, discussions were held regarding various global maritime issues concerning India like ban on single use plastic by India for reducing marine pollution, availability of low Sulphur fuel complying to IMO 2020 Convention, the statement said. Further, India’s engagement with IMO and role with the International community in the global maritime scenario was applauded by the Secretary General, IMO, the statement sid.

India’s recent initiatives for accession to Hong Kong Convention and enactment of the Recycling Act 2019 were also greatly acknowledged and appreciated, it said adding, Lim has assured to extend full cooperation for the Indian Seafarers in jail / custody in different countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.