Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Mumbai metro chief non-committal on car shed in Aarey Colony

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 21:46 IST
New Mumbai metro chief non-committal on car shed in Aarey Colony

The new chief of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Ranjit Singh Deol, sounded non-committal on the future of the controversial car-shed in the green lung of the megapolis, but is resolute in getting the ambitious Colaba-Seepz line completed on time. The largest metro line — the 33-km fully underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz -- has run into a controversy after the then BJP-led government pushed ahead with the plan to have the car-shed built in the heart of Aarey Colony, one of the few green lungs of the city, against stiff opposition from the public and also from the then ruling ally Shiv Sena.

On his first day in office, Deol told PTI that his priority is to ensure timely completion of the ambitious line-3 but said he will thoroughly review the entire project first. "The project faces many challenges but I don't have an in-depth knowledge about it as I have taken charge just today. I will have to first review the project. But my priority is to get the project completed on time," Deol said.

When specifically asked about the future of the controversial car-shed project in Aarey, Deol sounded non-committal saying, “I have to review the entire project. But the priority is timely completion.” It can be noted that the project ran into controversy after the Shiv Sena leaders led by Aditya Thackeray had opposed the construction of the car-shed in the run-up to the Assembly polls as there was huge public opposition to the felling of trees.

Deol's predecessor Ashwini Bhide came under flak for her defence of felling the trees in Aarey for the metro carshed. As public opposition mounted the then Devendra Fadnavis government rushed to the Bombay High Court which allowed the project. But the greens challenged it in the Supreme Court, which also let the same but with riders as the colony is home to tens of hundreds of flora and fauna.

The project had already cost close to 2,141 trees. The 33-km long fully underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro-3 is among the most ambitious of the 13 metro lines coming up in the megapolis.

Prior to the new job, Deol was the vice-chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. It can be noted that the junior Thackeray, who is also the present tourism and environment minister, had last year sought Bhide's transfer for felling the trees at the Aarey Colony.

Last December, MMRC had claimed that the entire tunneling for the 33-km corridor will be over by September. Apart from this, the corporation hopes to complete 70 percent of civil works and get the first rolling stock by this December, MMRC said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Chandra Bose to rethink over continuing in BJP if concerns

West Bengal BJP vice-president Chandra Bose, who is the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on Thursday said he is unable to pursue the brand of politics the freedom fighter had preached and might rethink over continuing in the party...

CDC raises Wuhan travel alert as coronavirus outbreak escalates

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday raised its travel alert for the coronavirus outbreak to a level 3, recommending people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China.The agency earlier this week said it expect...

CORRECTED -Pound extends gains as rate cut bets melt

The pound exteded gains on Thursday, building on the one-month high it reached against the euro in the previous session, as data this week reduced market expectations of a central bank rate cut as early as next week.Money-market pricing sug...

Sebi likely to seek forensic audit of Infosys books amid whistleblower allegations

Markets watchdog Sebi is likely to call for a forensic audit of the books of Infosys as it continues to probe whistleblower allegations of alleged financial irregularities at the company, according to sources. Following the whistleblower co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020