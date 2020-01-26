Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss residency, startup incubation and real estate investments: All on offer for Indians, others

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 16:17 IST
Swiss residency, startup incubation and real estate investments: All on offer for Indians, others

Eyeing HNIs, businessmen and young entrepreneurs from India and other countries, a diversified group has launched a new venture to help people get residency status, set up their companies and make real estate investments in Switzerland. The new venture, IDDI Investments, will also help people in identifying their target investments, including in distressed companies in their areas of interest and sectors like renewable energy, pharma, biotechnology and information technology.

Launching the new venture during the World Economic Forum 2020 week in this Swiss ski resort town, IDDI Investments' parent firm Switzerland For You SA's Founder and CEO Himanshu said India, China, Russia and Middle East will be among the key target countries and the company will soon launch country-specific campaigns and roadshows there. Switzerland has always been like a dream destination for Indians, including due to several Bollywood movies having been shot here, and the company's market research has shown that many would want to come for this Alpine country's top-end lifestyle and innovation-friendly business environment, he added.

He said these countries have a large number of HNIs looking to invest in Switzerland and many of them would even want to shift to this country and the new venture is aimed at helping them with a 360-degree consultancy approach. The young Indian-origin entrepreneur, whose group is into several businesses including trading, hospitality and food, said India and other target countries also have a large base of young entrepreneurs who are interested setting up their businesses in a place like Switzerland given its status as innovation capital of the world.

One of the key areas of focus would be helping people get Swiss residency under the applicable Swiss laws by providing them a complete relocation solution. It will also help the clients with legal, contractual and banking services, said 44-year old Himanshu, who goes only by his first name.

He said further details, including about the fee structures, would be announced in the country-specific campaigns to be launched soon. "The World Economic Forum week in Davos is the perfect occasion to launch such a venture as it attracts a large number of business leaders as well as young entrepreneurs from various countries and we plan to expand our engagements here with an exclusive experience arena from the next year," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's cabinet to extend Lunar New Year holidays - state broadcaster

Chinas cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.The holidays had been due to end on Jan. 30.Scho...

UPDATE 1-Trump to meet with Israel's Netanyahu and Gantz on peace plan on Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday, and likely share some details of his Middle East peace plan, a U.S. source famil...

Suspected case of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday. He said a doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS cou...

Navy's Comm Jyotin Raina awarded Nao Sena Medal for operational preparedness post Pulwama

Commodore Jyotin Raina of the Indian Navy has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal gallantry for ensuring that the Western Fleet was ready to meet operational tasks within a very rapid time frame post the Pulwama attack in February last year, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020