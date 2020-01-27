Gulaq to Launch India's First Fully Digital Stock-Broking Platform

There is no doubt that the stock market of the future is being shaped by today's informative digital age. Mutual fund distributors Gulaq that are offering Robo-advisory to empower investors in the financial domain are now counting themselves into the rapid adoption of technology by bringing 'Fully Digital Stock-broking Services for new-age users in the horizon of New Year 2020. With the goal of growing user interest in the Indian capital markets, Gulaq is setting itself by making the economical process for all the investors.

As an India based financial platform, Gulaq strives towards a modern way of Investing with India's first fully digital stockbroking platform. Taking this into account, Gulaq will be providing the digital onboarding process by pioneering seamless transactions, be it KYC or the steps to execution. Also, no need to send a signed copy of forms like Zerodha, Angel Broking, etc.

Gulaq - A Systematic Blend to your Trading from 1 Feb 2020!

Gulaq offers its users direct mutual funds; investment advisory, and stockbroking via its online platform gulaq.com and android mobile application. Gurugram based Fintech-driven house Estee Advisors that was started by the seasoned entrepreneur Mr. Sandeep Tyagi nearly 11 years ago has become a pioneer in building algorithmic investment products, asset management, and advisory services in the Indian capital markets. Recently, Estee won TWO honors in the NSE awards for the year 2019 with 'Best Institutional Member for NSE', and 'Best Performing NSE IFSC Member'.

"Gulaq is bringing the investment and trading technology previously only available to large institutional investors. Our award-winning platform is highly reliable. And our investment algorithms have produced category beating returns for 10+ years. We look forward to bringing these capabilities to individual investors," said Sandeep Tyagi.

Stock Advisor for a Smarter Generation

Gulaq believes in establishing a strong and ethical foundation for long-term sustainable growth. Functioning in the tough competition of the myriads of the stock marketing and advisory firms, Gulaq is focused on providing its customers with an entire range of stock advisory services, not just traditional, but completely digital. Also, there is a Gulaq score for every stock wherein the user can get a direction whether to purchase the stock or not, smoothly streamed market data, and so much more.

This digital financial platform understands the user's profile, goals, risk-appetite, and accordingly, its automated Asset Allocation and Optimization tools take care of user's personal finance from every possible way.

Other Awards and Recognition

W&F honored Estee with the Estee Capital India - 'Best Quant Driven Investment Management -India', Estee Capital USA - 'Best Indian Commodity Pool Operator 2018', and Estee Capital India - 'Best Emerging Markets Investment Manager 2018' Gulaq has been awarded as Top 25 Mutual Funds Blog on the Web by Feedspot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.