JSW Steel shares fall over 4 pc after disappointing Dec qtr results

Shares of JSW Steel on Monday fell by over 4 per cent after the company reported a 88 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the December 2019 quarter. The scrip tanked 3.35 per cent to close at Rs 262.85 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 5 per cent to Rs 258.35.

On the NSE, it fell 4.24 per cent to close at Rs 260.35. In traded volume terms, 4.64 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 1.7 crore units exchanged hands on the NSE.

JSW Steel reported a 88 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 187 crore for the December 2019 quarter, mainly due to lower net sales realisation that pulled down the revenues. The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,603 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its consolidated income during the October-December 2019 period was Rs 18,182 crore, registering a fall of 10.6 per cent over the year-ago period. "2019, especially the July-September quarter, witnessed an adverse impact of global economic slowdown on the steel industry with the production increasing significantly on one hand and prices falling, on the other hand. Similar trend was seen in the second quarter of 2019-20 in India, which was a major setback for domestic steel manufacturers," the company's Joint MD and Group CFO Seshagiri Rao had told reporters in Mumbai.

During the quarter, net sales realisations declined 7 per cent sequentially and 23 per cent year-on-year.

