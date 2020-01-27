Power Finance Corporation lists USD 750 mn MTN issue on India INX

BSE-owned India International Exchange (India INX) on Monday said it has listed state-owned Power Finance Corporation Ltd's global notes worth USD 750 million on its debt listing platform. The maiden issue is part of the company's global medium term note (MTN) programme to raise up to USD 5 billion in overseas borrowings through debt-instrument, the release said.

The notes under the programme have been issued at a coupon rate of 3.95 per cent. "The growing volumes of listing on India INX further helps Government of India's vision of making IFSC a hub for Indian and global issuers and investors and reiterates our world class listing practice," said MD and CEO of India INX V. Balasubramaniam.

India INX is the country's first debt listing platform that allows raising funds in any currency of choice by both foreign and Indian issuers from investors across the globe. Since the launch of global securities market, medium-term notes worth USD 46.5 billion and bonds worth USD 20.1 billion have been listed on the platform so far, it added.

India INX is India's first International Exchange set up at Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT City). In a separate media release, Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) said it has so far opened over 2 crore demat accounts.

CDSL is currently the largest depository in the country in terms of active demat accounts and currently accounts for 67 per cent of the new accounts added in 2019-20, it added. "CDSL became the first depository to open its branch in IFSC, GIFT City and continuing with many firsts, CDSL has now become the first Depository to reach the milestone of 2 crore active demat accounts," Nehal Vora, MD and CEO of CDSL said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

