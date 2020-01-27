OSRAM Brings Technology and Innovation to the Fore with Next Generation Products

OSRAM is all set to grab the major market share with extensive product portfolio

Committed to bring revolutionary technologies and state-of-the-art innovations to life, OSRAM, a leading global brand in lighting industry, has accelerated its embrace of breakthrough technologies to launch a series of innovative products. The brand is all set to clinch the major chunk of the market with extensive product portfolio aimed at offering innovative and sustainable solutions to the consumers.

Just after it recently launched an exclusive range of P-VIP projection lamps, OSRAM is all set to disrupt the market with another new product, low pressure OSRAM UV Lamps branded as “OSRAM PURITEC® HNS®”. High-quality is the topmost attribute of OSRAM products as they are backed by innovative R&D and advanced quality checks. In line with this commitment, “OSRAM PURITEC® HNS®” is designed with trusted German technology.

ot only this, but these low pressure OSRAM UV lamps are highly promising eco-friendly alternatives to chemical purification processes as they do not leave any foul smell, or any by-products. Ozone-free “OSRAM PURITEC® HNS®” lamps are transparent for the radiation that kills micro-organisms but do not let ozone generating radiation through. Even these lamps are lead free and no additional chemicals are needed for purification, thus they have created a distinct edge in the overtly cluttered market flooded with many poor quality UV lamps available at low price.

Mr. Avinder Singh, CEO - OSRAM Lighting Pvt. Ltd. India said, “OSRAM has brought top-of-the-line low pressure UV Lamps to make a difference in the market and empower the customers with the much-required awareness about using only genuine UV lamps. Slowly and gradually, end users are also becoming conscious about the importance of using genuine UV lamps for desired effectiveness to get germ-free water and air.”

He added, “OSRAM is already supplying UV lamps to most of the top RO water purifier brands in India and it also enjoys significant market share in the organized segment of replacement market.”

OSRAM PURITEC® HNS® has already caught the fancy of the customers due to its varied applications areas for air purification in hospitals, doctors’ practices, storage rooms, food processing, rooms with frequent public access apart from its application areas for water purification in private households, water purifiers (ROs), water dispensers, community water works, swimming pools, fish farms, food processing factories, sewage systems, etc.

About OSRAM OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to networked, intelligent lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM utilizes the infinite possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations will enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work, and live better. As of the end of fiscal year 2018 (September 30), OSRAM had approximately 26,200 employees worldwide. It generated revenue of more than €3.8 billion from continued operations in fiscal year 2018. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR).

