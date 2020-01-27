Winni is Back Again with a New “SQUAD” for Smart Online Valentine Shopping

As the day of love, Valentine’s day is just a few weeks away, so Winni is back again with a new “SQUAD” which stands for “Safe, Quality, User-Friendly, Assistance, Delivery,” to provide customerswith a better Valentine shopping platform.

New Delhi, January 27th, 2020: Winni announces their new move to welcome the customers on a platform where their gift seeking desires will satisfy and the whole anxiety or pressure attached to this particular day will decline. Because consumerism rises on the leading days of Valentine’s Day, so the company curates its new strategy to follow this time. Winni is ready with its SQUAD, covering all the aspects that can help them to reach new goals as well as provide valentine gifts online shopping experience to consumers. SQUAD stands for “Safe, Quality, User-Friendly, Assistance, Delivery.” Following this particular formula, they are targeting the new audience, improving their platform & quality of products, better customer support as well as effective delivery services.

With more than 2k Valentine products and improved services, Winni makes sure that they are on track and ready to achieve maximum results in today’s market. Apart from this, SQUAD formula is indeed a smart move that will not help them to reach new milestones, but turn them into an improved platform making sure that Valentine gifts to be hand-delivered at the consumer’s doorsteps without any hassles.

The company also clears about the whole concept of SQUAD. Because a safe online gift platform makes sure your purchase is secure, therefore, the company’s new formula features a “Safe” key point. Next is “Quality,” which is the reason behind the existence of every e-commerce portal. Though Winni offers the best quality of gifts, they make the statement, “In the boast of providing a wide range of Valentine gifts, we never compromise the quality.” Quality, if taken seriously, raises customer expectations. U stands for user-friendly, and they are nailing this aspect of formula effectively by bringing the required changes to give the customer a better gift shopping platform. “Assistance” and “Delivery” are the two aspects that they always take into consideration. They provide 24*7 customer support and a plethora of delivery options so that consumers can send valentine cakes, flowers or gifts anywhere with whole ease.

The company also makes a statement, “Winni is a renowned internet-based store which works on gifting categories for different festivals and Valentine’s Day is one of them. To attract more and more shoppers and to carve a niche in the online market, this Valentine season, we follow our SQUAD. We are heading this new formula and expect to have a 3x increase in our daily traffic and high-value orders during this festival. SQUAD is one of the big highlights of this festival and we are really delighted to attempt it. We all very well know that products, services, markets and customers, all needs change rapidly. Following the SQUAD, we will definitely improve our platform and grab customer’s attention as well. So, next time you order Valentine gifts online with us, you will notice the positive change.”

About the company:

Winni is one of India’s leading online cake, flowers and gifts portal that offers a wide collection of over thousands of products for every special occasion or event. The company brings to its customers high-quality and trendy offerings. Winni services over 600 cities across the nation. With the largest Valentine gift catalog, 100% quality products, hassle-free doorstep delivery services, Winni is today one of the most preferred gift portals in India.

