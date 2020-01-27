Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates
Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal
Cauliflower 400-1600, Brinjal 300-4000, Tomato 200-2000,Bitter Gourd 900-2500, Bottle Gourd 100-1667, Ash Gourd1000-1200, Green Chilly 1000-3400, Banana green 1000-3500,Beans 1500-4000, Green Ginger 1600-5200, Carrot 1500-5200,Cabbage 200-1200, Ladies Finger 600-2400, Snakegourd400-2000, Beetroot 600-2500, Cucumbar 100-1600, Ridgeguard200-2600, Raddish 200-2000, Capsicum 600-3000, Drumstick8000-18000, Sweet Pumpkin 250-800, Knool Khol 300-2000, Lime100-5100.
