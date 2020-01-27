Left Menu
BYPL inks deal with Schneider Electric to promote smart solutions for consumers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 20:17 IST
Power discom BYPL has partnered with Schneider Electric to promote smart solutions for consumers and make electricity usage safer. The BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, have signed a far-reaching agreement, a BSES spokesperson said on Monday.

The partnership seeks to make electricity usage safer, smarter and sustainable by using cutting-edge technology and creating awareness, he added. "This will be accomplished through two programmes and working closely with the resident welfare associations (RWAs), industrial welfare associations and nominated local electricians in east and central Delhi," the BSES spokesperson said.

The programmes include training and sensitisation of electricians to prevent accidents. Under the second programme, the consumers will be offered a range of attractively priced safety and home automation products to enable them to control their appliances and switches remotely from anywhere through their mobile phones, the BSES spokesperson added.

