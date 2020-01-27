Left Menu
Ivory Coast maintains economic growth with 7.5 pct GDP in 2019, PM on further development

The Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly said at the opening of an action validation seminar of the government for the year 2020. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister of the Ivory Coast, Amadou Gon Coulibaly has revealed on Monday that Côte d'Ivoire continues to maintain economic growth with a gross domestic product of 7.5 percent at the end of 2019.

The Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly said at the opening of an action validation seminar of the government for the year 2020. "Our country has also maintained its economic performance with a GDP growth rate of 7.5 performance at the end of 2019," the PM said while giving efforts to converge the budget deficit to 3 percent of GDP.

According to the 60-year-old Ivorian leader, the sustained socio-economic performance since 2011 is now translating into a substantial reduction in the country's poverty rate, which fell from '51 percent in 2011 to around 35 percent in 2018,' figures that should be soon consolidated.

The poverty rate estimated at 51 percent in 2011 should in particular be around 35 percent in 2018, the study by an agency revealed. The government of Côte d'Ivoire wants to ensure border security in a context marked by terrorist attacks in the region. As a second challenge, it targets major projects in progress in order to amplify the expected impacts of government action.

As the growing of the health sector in Côte d'Ivoire is concerned, the government intends to accelerate the implementation of the hospital program. Other public offers like education, drinking water, transport, electrification, sanitation etc. including women empowerment will be improved.

The seminar was opened by the Vice President and the former Prime Minister of the Ivory Coast, Kablan Duncan. He welcomed the challenges of the government – the first of which is maintaining a climate of peace and security, the second, the consolidation of 'solid economic gains' and the improvement of the living conditions of the populations, then the third, the conduct of government action.

