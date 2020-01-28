Left Menu
Development News Edition

STAAH announces top online channels that help accommodation providers

STAAH’s holistic suite of technology solutions has helped 10,000+ partners across 90+ countries, witness multi-fold growth and generate higher revenues.

STAAH announces top online channels that help accommodation providers
In its annual round-up, STAAH reveals the top 10 booking channels that have helped accommodation providers around the world, acquire more guests booking online. Image Credit: Public Domain Picture

STAAH recently announced its annual list of online channels (OTAs) that have helped drive the highest room nights to accommodation providers around the world in 2019.

While Booking.com leads the pack, Agoda, Expedia, Traveloka, and GoMMT along with Direct bookings via STAAH Booking engine are not far behind. Airbnb has made an entry in the Top ten online channels in the UK, New Zealand & Australia.

It has been a great year, 2019, for STAAH and partners alike. STAAH's holistic suite of technology solutions has helped 10,000+ partners across 90+ countries, witness multi-fold growth and generate higher revenues.

In its annual round-up, STAAH reveals the top 10 booking channels that have helped accommodation providers around the world, acquire more guests booking online. The results are based on total room nights processed via the STAAH's cloud-based channel management and booking engine in 2019.

While Booking.com leads the pack, Agoda, Expedia, Traveloka, and GoMMT along with Direct bookings via STAAH Booking engine are not far behind.

Another addition to this list is Airbnb that has made an entry in the Top ten online channels in the UK, New Zealand & Australia.

"We are very happy that STAAH is able to help accommodation owners and managers to distribute as optimally as possible globally, and our list shows which channel around the world have helped generate the highest room nights for them. These lists also capture the diversified channels that make up for a property's distribution strategy today," says Gavin Jeddo, STAAH's Founding Director. "Thanks to the support of our partners and our innovative products, we are able to assist accommodation owners and managers across the globe to increase their reach and conversions online".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK film stars compile alternative award list in diversity row

British film stars including Carey Mulligan and Gemma Arterton have come up with alternative nominees for the BAFTA Film Awards after criticism that this years list is not diverse enough.Top industry figures nominated their winners in a cam...

SC allows govt to bring African cheetah to India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the government to introduce the African cheetah to a suitable habitat in India on an experimental basis to see whether it can adapt to Indian conditions. Stating that the rare Indian cheetah is almost ex...

Second day's play between Mumbai and HP washed out

The second days play in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B game between Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh was washed out without a ball being bowled here on Tuesday. On the opening day on Monday, Sarfaraz Khan struck an unbeaten 226 to propel Mumbai ...

Verma excels with bat, ball; Goa eye bonus point against Arunachal Pradesh

Skipper Amit Verma led from the front with a century and a three-wicket haul as Goa put up a dominant all-round show to tighten their grip over their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture against Arunachal Pradesh here on Tuesday. Goa declared t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020