German auto supplier Webasto says two employees infected with coronavirus

  • Updated: 28-01-2020 15:10 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:53 IST
German car parts supplier Webasto on Tuesday said a second employee had become infected with the coronavirus following the visit of another employee, from China to the company's headquarters in Stockdorf, Bavaria. "The auto supplier Webasto confirms that the person infected with the Coronavirus is from Starnberg and an employee at the company headquarters in Stockdorf," Webasto said.

Webasto on Monday had said a Chinese employee from Shanghai had tested positive for the virus upon his return to China following his visit to the company headquarters. The company, which has 11 locations in China, including in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, has banned travel to and from China for the next fortnight.

UN criticizes Iraq trials of ISIS "members", including human shields

The United Nations on Tuesday raised serious concerns about the trials of hundreds of alleged Islamic State members in Iraq, some of whom merely prepared meals, offered medical services or even acted as human shields for the jihadist group.

