Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ather drives in second e-scooter;aims to scale up presence to 24 cities by FY22

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 16:10 IST
Ather drives in second e-scooter;aims to scale up presence to 24 cities by FY22

Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy plans to expand its operations to around 24 cities by the end of 2021-22 as it looks to cater to customers across the country, a top company official said on Tuesday. The company, which on Tuesday introduced its second electric scooter 450X, also plans to take its overall production capacity to 1.3 lakh units per annum by the end of FY22.

With added sales infrastructure and new products, the company aims to touch revenue of Rs 1,800 crore by March 2022 from the expected Rs 540 crore in next fiscal. "With Ather 450X we are excited to be expanding across the country. This year we are starting operations in eight more cities and setting up retail partnerships across the country for the same," Ather Energy CEO and co-founder Tarun Mehta told reporters here.

The company currently sells its first product Ather 450 in Chennai and Bengaluru and now plans to set up operations across the country, including Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. "We have initiated bookings for the new model and the deliveries in the Delhi/NCR would begin by July," Mehta said.

He added that the company has inked a pact with Tamil Nadu government to set up a new production facility at Hosur. Ather currently has a plant in Bengaluru. With the new plant getting operational over the next 6-9 months, the company would be able to raise its overall capacity to 1.3 lakh units in 2021-22, Mehta said. The company aims to have a capacity to roll out 30,000 in 2020-21 fiscal.

"The enhanced capacity would help us to cut waiting periods for the two models," he added. Ather also plans to build charging infrastructure in cities where it plans to expand operations going ahead.

When asked about the number of units sold so far, Mehta declined to comment saying the company has just started to scale up operations. Ather 450X is priced at Rs 99,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) if bought with two monthly subscription packs. The Plus subscription pack is priced at Rs 1,699 while Pro pack is tagged at Rs 1,999 per month.

Without the said subscription packs, the Plus trim is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh while the Pro variant is tagged at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Ather 450X is a significant step-up from Ather 450 with improvements across multiple key parameters. The e-scooter comes with a 6kW motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery that comes mated with with four riding modes.

The scooter can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds and real life range of 85 km in city conditions. Ather 450X comes with a 4G sim card and Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage phone calls and music on the touch screen dashboard.

The new touch screen dashboard comes with Snapdragon Quad Core processor. The scooter utilises Android Open Source to offer map navigation, on-board diagnostics and other unique features like over-the-air updates among others. Ather Energy was founded in 2013 by IIT Madras alumni Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. Currently, it is backed by founders of Flipkart, Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Hero MotoCorp and Tiger Global.

The company launched its first electric scooter - Ather 450 in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Warren offers infectious-disease plan amid China outbreak

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has announced a plan to prevent, contain and treat infectious diseases as a new viral illness spreads in China. The Massachusetts senator on Tuesday unveiled a plan that includes fully fund...

German rail operator rejects 25 Bombardier trains

German state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn refused delivery of 25 double-deck trains built by the Canadian group Bombardier owing to manufacturing defects, a spokesman told AFP Tuesday. We have refused to take on 25 Intercity 2 trains f...

Soccer-Barcelona negotiating for Valencia striker Rodrigo - Celades

Valencia coach Albert Celades has confirmed his team are negotiating with Barcelona over the sale of striker Rodrigo Moreno on Tuesday.Spanish champions Barcelona are looking to replace injured striker Luis Suarez, who will miss around four...

US forces recover bodies from jet crash site in Afghanistan: officials

Ghazni, Jan 28 AFP US forces in helicopters recovered the remains Tuesday of the crew killed when one of its military jets went down in a Taliban-controlled area, hours after Afghan forces trying to reach the wreckage clashed with insurgent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020