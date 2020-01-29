Left Menu
Development News Edition

PR Newswire Strengthens its Presence in Asia-Pacific with new Japanese Website

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 08:07 IST
PR Newswire Strengthens its Presence in Asia-Pacific with new Japanese Website

PR Newswire, the leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services, has launched a new version of the Japanese website. The new website (jp.prnasia.com) enables Japanese businesses to better leverage on PR Newswire's suite of communications services, and connects global companies with the Japanese market.

The website is dedicated to providing communicators with valuable resources to navigate a changing media landscape and equipping journalists with the latest industry news. The mobile friendly-site gives users an intuitive experience that makes finding information and planning campaigns easier.

The launch is in tandem with the PR Newswire's expanding business in Japan. The growing list of local and global clients ranges from multinational companies, government agencies to start-ups, and they come from industries such as tourism, hospitality and technology.

The increasing globalisation of Japanese companies has accentuated the importance of reaching out to an international audience through PR Newswire's comprehensive media network.

Besides a thriving demand from the local market, the company has seen growing interest among global clients, who are expanding into Japan. The new Japanese website is a resourceful platform for international companies to cultivate meaningful relationships with the Japanese media and gain insights into Japan's business landscape.

"With more Japanese businesses taking a globalised approach to communications and more international companies making inroads into Japan, there's an increased emphasis on proactive news distribution, brand monitoring and engagement," said Royce Shih, Asia-Pacific Vice President, Sales and Marketing of PR Newswire. "By continuing to invest and expand our network and platforms, we hope to show our commitment to evolving with our clients and their stories."

PR Newswire is committed to bolstering its footprint in Asia-Pacific. Over the past year, the company has introduced the latest offerings from Cision that provide clients end-to-end communications solutions. This includes Falcon, a social media management tool, Cision Impact, which measures the impact of earned media coverage, and Cision Insights, which provides intelligence on the media landscape and brand reputation.

With 14 offices in the APAC, PR Newswire has expanded its press release distribution network in the region. It covers more than 35,000 media outlets, over 100,000 journalists and influencers and in nine languages.

For more information, please visit jp.prnasia.com.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire, a Cision Company, is a leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services. In conjunction with Cision's cloud-based communications product suite, PR Newswire's services enable marketers, corporate communicators, and investor relations officers to identify key influencers, engage target audiences, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content dissemination network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire powers the stories of organizations around the world. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200123/2700672-1
Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20160617/8521603993LOGO-d

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bhopal gas tragedy: SC to hear Centre's plea for additional funds on Feb 11

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear on February 11 the Centres plea seeking Rs 7,844 crore as additional funds from successor firms of the US-based Union Carbide Corporation UCC for giving compensation to victims of the 1984 B...

Tennis-Zverev rallies past Wawrinka to reach first Grand Slam semis

German seventh seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to beat former champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the Australian Open on Wednesday to reach his first career Grand Slam semi-final. Swiss Wawrinka, who won the first of...

Chinese Foreign Minister vows to ensure safety of all foreigners amid coronavirus outbreak

Beijing China, Jan 29 ANISputnik Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday told his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha that China would continue to ensure the safety of all foreign nationals in the country amid an outbreak of the d...

India successfully used digital technologies to reduce disparities among population groups: UN

India successfully managed to use digital platforms to reduce disparities among population groups, a flagship UN study has said, noting that the countrys experience of complementing mobile technologies with the Aadhaar identification system...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020