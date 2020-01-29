Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expectations from Union Budget 2020 - Amit Jain, Founder and CEO, Ashika Wealth

Expectations from Union Budget 2020 - Amit Jain, Founder and CEO, Ashika Wealth
Image Credit: Pixabay
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on February 1. Ashika Wealth's Founder and CEO Amit Jain talks about his expectations from the Union Budget 2020-21:
"In our view, to generate employment, the government should increase fund allocation to new age start-ups through Niti Ayog. Also, start-ups should have some tax incentives proportionate to employment generated by them. Investment in the equity market should always be from long term point of view, so to encourage long term investment in the stock market we should have three slabs for capital gains, which are as below:
Short term Capital gain Less than 1 year 15%
Long term Capital gain 1 year to 3 years 10%
Very long term Capital gain Beyond 3 years Nil
These slabs of capital gain shall courage and incentivize the long term investment in the stock market and subsequently reduce volatility in the short to medium term."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Macron accuses Erdogan of failing 'to keep word' on Libya

Paris, Jan 29 AFP French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday of failing to keep his word to end meddling in Libya, saying Ankara was sending ships with Syrian mercenaries to the conflict-torn...

WRAPUP 4-Fed leaves rates unchanged, offers no new guidance on balance sheet

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at its first policy meeting of the year, with officials pointing to continued moderate U.S. economic growth and a strong job market. Job gains have been solid ... and the unemploym...

UPDATE 1-Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, shows up outside Trump trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trumps political rivals, traveled to Washington on Wednesday for Trumps impeachment trial -- but he was turned away at the U.S...

McDonald's closes all branches in virus-hit Chinese province

New York, Jan 29 AFP US fast food giant McDonalds said on Wednesday it closed all of its restaurants in Hubei, the Chinese province at the epicenter of a virus outbreak that has spread beyond the countrys borders. The novel coronavirus outb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020