Liberty General Insurance has the highest Claims Settlement Ratio and Claims Settlement Efficiency ratio - by IBAI Report
Mumbai/Delhi, January 29, 2020: As per the latest IBAI (Indian Brokers Association of India) report, Liberty General Insurance ranked #1 for its claim settlement ratio, and claim settlement efficiency ratio which stood at 82.54 percent and 87.64 percent respectively among the Small Private Sector General Insurers in India.
1) The highest claims settlement ratio
Liberty General Insurance had Claims Settlement ratio 82.54% for the year ending March 31, 2019. Number of Claims available for processingfor the year ended March 31, 2019 were 1,58,223
SMALL PRIVATE SECTOR GENERAL INSURERS
RANK
INSURER
CLAIMS SETTLEMENT RATIO
NO. OF CLAIMS AVAILABLE
FOR PROCESSING
For the year ended
March 31, 2019
For the year ended
March 31, 2018
For the qtr ended
September 30, 2016
For the year ended
March 31, 2019
1
Liberty General
82.54%
81.34%
72.81%
1,58,223
2
Go Digit
81.22%
-
-
37,031
3
Bharti AXA
80.45%
82.25%
62.16%
2,67,207
4
Future Generali
80.41%
74.89%
69.01%
2,89,913
5
DHFL General
79.58%
-
-
2,419
6
Kotak Mahindra General
78.52%
76.09%
-
28,535
7
Acko
74.37%
-
-
23,683
8
Magma HDI
71.60%
65.79%
50.72%
51,474
9
Edelweiss
69.86%
-
-
282
10
Shriram General
36.97%
32.03%
26.97%
7,48,266
11
Raheja QBE#
22.12%
-
18.67%
764
2) The highest claims settlement efficiency ratio
Liberty General Insurance had Claims Settlement Efficiency Ratio 87.64% for the year ended March 31, 2019. Number of Claims available for processing for the year ended March 31, 2019 were 1,58,223
SMALL PRIVATE SECTOR GENERAL INSURERS
RANK
INSURER
CLAIMS SETTLEMENT EFFICIENCY RATIO
NO. OF CLAIMS AVAILABLE
FOR PROCESSING
For the year ended
March 31, 2019
For the year ended
March 31, 2018
For the qtr ended
September 30, 2016
For the year ended
March 31, 2019
1
Liberty General
87.64%
78.26%
67.40%
1,58,223
2
Go Digit
80.71%
-
-
37,031
3
DHFL General
79.54%
-
-
2,419
4
Kotak Mahindra General
76.71%
73.91%
-
28,535
5
Bharti AXA
74.93%
74.20%
54.10%
2,67,207
6
Acko
73.64%
-
-
23,683
7
Future Generali
69.68%
69.64%
64.81%
2,89,913
8
Edelweiss
68.44%
-
-
282
9
Magma HDI
66.00%
57.10%
38.31%
51,474
10
Shriram General
49.61%
23.48%
14.25%
7,48,266
11
Raheja QBE#
2.75%
-
7.33%
764
About Liberty General Insurance Limited
Liberty General Insurance Limited is a joint venture between Liberty Citystate holdings PTE Ltd, a group company of US Headquartered Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a leading multinational property and casualty group, Enam Securities, a privately owned and managed firm that makes long-term investments in listed companies, as well as backs entrepreneurs building valuable private companies and DP Jindal Group, an industrial conglomerate. Liberty General Insurance commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1100+ over a network of 60 offices in 58 cities across 23 states. Its partner network consists of about 5000 hospitals and more than 3100 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, fire and engineering insurance, marine insurance and other miscellaneous insurance products in India. For more details, visit https://www.libertyinsurance.in/
