ELGi's Metrology Department gets NABL Accreditation

National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) has given accreditation to the Metrology Department of the city-based air compressor major ELGi Equipments. The department plays a crucial role in ensuring enhanced reliability and performance consistency across ELGi's product portfolio of 400-plus compressed air systems.

This, in line with ELGis focus on high quality, customer centric compressed air solutions and department, at the state-of-the-art manufacturing unit has been accredited by NABL in the field of mechanical dimension, pressure and torque, a company release said Wednesday. "At ELGi, we are never satisfied with the status quo, we believe in pushing the boundaries, every day, in our quest to be "Always Better". Across the world, we know our customers deserve the best and appreciate high reliability, unmatched performance consistency and zero downtime," ELGi Managing Director, Dr Jairam Varadaraj said in the release.

The department was set up to ensure every product undergoes the right measurement through the use of accurate and precise measuring equipment, resulting in a reduction in variation in accordance with the ISO/IEC 17025-2017 norms, the release said. Over the years, the laboratory facilities have been upgraded with computerised master equipment and data acquisition systems.

The calibration results from the ELGi Metrology lab have been authenticated through Inter laboratory comparisons specified by NABL, it said. ELGi Equipments recently won the Deming Award for Total Quality Management and became the first global air- compressor manufacturer to have won the prestigious award in the last 60 years, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.