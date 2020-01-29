Manali Petrochemicals switches to recycled water at TN plant Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI): Chemical manufacturing company Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, part of AM International, Singapore, has switched to use recycled water at its manufacturing units, the company said on Wednesday. With the completion of water supply infrastructure upgradation, MPL will deploy only treated tertiary sewage water across its manufacturing value chain, a company statement said.

The plants at MPL require about 6,000 kilolitres of water and 4,400 KL is used in the manufacturing process which is now met by using the secondary treated sewage water. The remaining 1,600KL has to be high purity water, it said.

MPL replaced the pipeline of 10" to 14" from Kodungaiyur plant outlet to Plant 2 covering a distance of three kilometres. To connect Plant 1, MPL also converted existing 6" pipeline from plant 2 to Plant 1 with a 10" pipe covering another 3kms, the release said. MPL's usage of freshwater is limited to domestic purposes and for manufacturing of pharmaceutical related products.

"...the water supply infrastructure overhaul at the MPL plant is an example for our commitment to green manufacturing," MPL Chairman, Ashwin Muthiah said. The move contributes to the optimal utilisation of resources and enables the conservation of freshwater for basic human needs, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.