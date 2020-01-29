Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindustan Fluorocarbons to shut down operations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:40 IST
Hindustan Fluorocarbons to shut down operations

State-run Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd (HFL) on Wednesday said it will shut down its operations as per the directive from the government which will provide a Rs 77.2 crore interest-free loan to meet closure-related expenditure. In a BSE filing, the Hyderabad-based company said it has been asked to repay the interest-free loan to the central government from the sale proceeds of land and other assets of the company.

A decision to shut down HFL was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), and the nodal Fertiliser and Chemicals Ministry has conveyed the same to the company recently. In the letter, HFL said that the ministry has informed that interest-free loan of Rs 77.20 crore to be provided by the central government should be utilised exclusively for closure related expenditure.

The expenditure include implementation of VRS/VSS for HFL employees, payment of their outstanding salary and statutory dues, payment of suppliers/contractors/utilities dues and repayment of SBI working capital loan, it said. It would also include salary/wages and administrative expenses of HFL’s skeletal staff to be temporarily retained for completing the closure of HFL for two years. In case of retention of skeletal staff beyond two years, necessary budgetary support for the skeletal staff may be provided with the approval of the Ministry of Finance, it added.

For facilitating disposal of HFL’s land, NBCC (India) Ltd will be appointed as Land Management Agency (LMA) to manage and assist in the land disposal subject to outcome of the decision of Telangana government on purchasing land of HFL. The disposal of plant/machinery and movable assets will be done by HFL through e-auction by MSTC Ltd.

The terms of appointment of NBCC and MSTC Ltd and disposal of land will be done in accordance with the Department of Public Enterprises' revised guidelines on closure of CPSEs dated June 14, 2018, the company said quoting the ministry's letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Having flirted with Grand Slam glory for a number of years, Dominic Thiem took another confident step toward a maiden major title by turning the tables on nemesis Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Wednesday. SPORT-DOPINGRUSSIARussian fed...

WHO warns world to 'take action' over China virus

Wuhan, Jan 29 AFP The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned all governments to take action over the SARS-like virus spreading from China that has killed 132 people and infected around 6,000 others. The WHO called an urgent meeting f...

Reports: Brewers sign reliever Phelps to 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are signing free agent reliever David Phelps to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old right-hander.According to MLB Net...

Macron accuses Erdogan of failing 'to keep word' on Libya

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday of failing to keep his word to end meddling in Libya, saying Ankara was sending ships with Syrian mercenaries to the conflict-torn country. These we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020