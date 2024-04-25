Left Menu

SBI General Insurance Reports Substantial Profit Growth of 30% to Rs. 240 Crore in FY24

SBI General Insurance's net profit surged 30.4% to Rs 240 crore for the year ended March 2024. Gross Written Premium grew 17% to Rs 12,731 crore. Retail business, including motor and health, drove growth. The company maintained a strong solvency ratio of 2.25. CEO Kishore Kumar Poludasu attributed success to product diversity and customer trust.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 17:18 IST
SBI General Insurance Reports Substantial Profit Growth of 30% to Rs. 240 Crore in FY24
  • Country:
  • India

SBI General Insurance on Thursday reported a 30.4 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 240 crore for the financial year ended March 2024.

The non-life subsidiary of State Bank of India had recorded a net profit of Rs 184 crore in the previous financial year.

The company also demonstrated strong growth in overall business clocking a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of Rs 12,731 crore, registering a growth of 17 per cent over the previous year, SBI General Insurance said in a statement.

The diverse product portfolio, distribution reach, brand and cost optimization has helped deliver these numbers, it said.

''The retail business led by Motor and Health have shown strong growth. SBI General Insurance continues to be No. 1 in the Personal Accident segment in the private market, along with its strong presence in various lines of business including Health, Home, Crop, Commercial and Motor,'' it claimed.

Its solvency ratio stood at 2.25, signifying its strong financial position against the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50 times, it said.

Commenting on the performance, SBI General MD and CEO Kishore Kumar Poludasu said, the company has been consistently growing faster than the market.

''As we strive to the objective of making insurance available to all, we remain committed to creating simple value-oriented products that leverage the trust customers have in our brand,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024