Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Yemen's Houthis say they fired at Aramco, other Saudi targets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 03:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 02:17 IST
UPDATE 4-Yemen's Houthis say they fired at Aramco, other Saudi targets

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Wednesday it had fired rocket and drone strikes at Saudi targets including Aramco oil facilities, the group's first claim of such attacks since it offered to halt them four months ago.

Few details were given of the precise nature and timing of the attacks, and there was no immediate confirmation from the Saudi authorities of any strikes. In comments reported by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said more than 15 "operations" had been carried out in the past week inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for an escalation in airstrikes.

Saudi Aramco facilities in Jizan on the Red Sea were targeted, along with other targets near the border with Yemen, including Abha and Jizan airports and Khamis Mushait military base, "with a large number of rockets and drones", he said in a separate statement. State oil giant Aramco declined to comment on the report.

The Houthis have been battling a Saudi-led military coalition for nearly five years. If confirmed, the attacks would be the first by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia since late September, when the group said it would halt missile and drone attacks if the coalition ended airstrikes on Yemen. Oil prices were higher after the reports.

The Houthis had made their offer to halt strikes on Saudi targets last year after claiming responsibility for a Sept. 14 attack on Saudi oil facilities that initially halved the kingdom's output. Riyadh rejected the Houthi claim of responsibility for that attack and blamed Iran, which denied it. After a lull in hostilities in recent months on many fronts, violence has escalated at a frontline east of Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa, since a Jan. 19 missile attack on a government military camp which killed more than 100 people.

United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths in the past week condemned the uptick in troop movements, airstrikes, and missile and drone attacks, saying they jeopardize progress being made on de-escalation and confidence-building. Moammar al-Eryani, the information minister for the Saudi-backed internationally recognized Yemeni government, said the Houthi attack claims were a "declaration of the death of the political process in Yemen".

Yemen has been mired in almost five years of conflict since the Houthi movement ousted the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi from the capital in late 2014. The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 to try to restore him. The United Nations has been trying to re-launch political negotiations to end the war and, separately, Riyadh has been holding informal talks with the Houthis since late September about de-escalation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Commodity market impact from the coronavirus in China

A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China and spread to over a dozen other countries has roiled global commodity markets, raising fears of weaker demand and disrupting raw material supply chains in the worlds most populous count...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORIE...

Henrique's 2-goal night lifts Ducks past Coyotes

Adam Henrique scored two first-period goals, and John Gibson finished with 25 saves to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. Hampus Lindholm and Carter Rowney also scored goals, and De...

Moms who smoke put their babies at fracture risk during the first year of life: Study

Mothers who smoke during the early phase of their pregnancy might be putting their babies at an increased risk of fractures within the first year of their life. The findings which were reached upon by a Swedish study published in the Britis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020