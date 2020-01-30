Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt plans to sell imported onion at Rs 22-23/kg to avoid rotting at port

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 14:10 IST
Govt plans to sell imported onion at Rs 22-23/kg to avoid rotting at port
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Centre may soon offload imported onions at a highly subsidized rate of Rs 22-23/kg, down around 60 percent from the current offered rate, as it apprehends rotting of the perishable kitchen item at ports, sources said on Thursday. The central government is currently offering imported onions to state governments at an average landed cost of Rs 58/kg for further distribution in the retail market. It is also bearing the transportation cost.

To check spiraling onion prices, the government had in November 2019 decided to import 1.2 lakh tonnes of onion through state-run MMTC. Since then, MMTC has been able to purchase 14,000 tonnes of onion from the overseas market. According to sources, a large quantity of imported onion is still lying at ports, especially in Maharashtra, as many states did not show interest to lift the commodity at high rates at a time when retail prices started cooling down on arrival of fresh crop.

Many states withdrew their orders for lifting the imported onions as they could not retail it further owing to a difference in taste compared with homegrown ones, the sources said. With few takers for imported onions, MMTC -- which had placed orders for import of 40,000 tonnes --- finally purchased only 14,000 tonnes and a large quantity of which is still lying at ports, the sources added.

Agencies like Nafed, Mother Dairy as well as interested state governments can lift the imported onions at Rs 22-23/kg for distribution in mandis. The government was forced to import onion in a bid to contain prices, which have cooled down now to Rs 60/kg from the peak of Rs 160/kg in the last few months.

In its first estimate, the government has pegged the country's overall onion production to rise by seven percent to 24.45 million tonnes in the current 2019-20 crop year, which may bring relief to consumers from high prices seen in the last few months. Onion crops have been grown in 12.93 lakh hectare in the 2019-20 crop year (July-June), slightly higher than 12.20 lakh hectare achieved during the previous year.

Onion is grown during both kharif (summer) and rabi (winter) season. The government had recently said there was around 22 percent damage in kharif onion crop due to late monsoon rains and later excess rainfall, which led to supply constraint and a sharp rise in prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Oil falls as China virus cases surpass SARS total

Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting. Brent crude was down 90 cents, or 1...

UPDATE 1-Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran starts up with trial run

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations, the Swiss government said on Thursday, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions.The project, in the ...

EC issues notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist. He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.The notice came on a day wh...

Athletics-Russian federation rejects call to expel it over doping offences

Russias suspended athletics federation said it would continue to battle to prove its innocence after the Athletics Integrity Unit Board accused it of showing a total lack of contrition in its response to anti-doping violations. The AIU reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020