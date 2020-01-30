Left Menu
Development News Edition

Orient Green Power Q3 loss narrows to Rs 39.68 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:07 IST
Orient Green Power Q3 loss narrows to Rs 39.68 cr

Orient Green Power Company on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 39.68 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, mainly due to higher revenues. The company's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 65.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 43.01 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 33.62 crore earlier. The board of directors of the company also approved reduction of face value of its equity share of Rs 10 each to Rs 5 each by reducing the share capital from Rs 7,507,239,770 to Rs 3,753,619,885.

This is subject to the approval of the shareholders, National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench and all other regulatory approvals, it added. "The proposed capital reduction would not have any adverse effect on the interest of the Shareholders. As there is no outflow of/ payout of funds from the Company, hence the interest of the creditors is not adversely affected," the company said.

The board also approved merger of wholly owned subsidiaries Orient Green Power (Maharashtra) Private Ltd and Bharath Wind Farm Ltd with Orient Green Power Company Ltd (OGPL), subject to the approval of the shareholders, regional director and all other regulatory approvals. Commenting on the results, S Venkatachalam, MD - OGPL, said, "We have had a relatively stable quarter, with revenue growth of 28 per cent, on the back of better availability of Wind...The case for Renewable Energy is getting stronger each day and, as one of the more experienced players and the only listed pure play Company in India, we are well positioned to benefit from the improving industry landscape." PTI KKS ABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump will fail in 'crusader' Mideast plan: Iran official

Tehran, Jan 30 AFP A close adviser to Irans supreme leader on Thursday described the US Mideast peace plan as a continuation of the objectives of crusaders and Zionists. The plan, announced Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, consists of ...

Ban on Kunal Kamra: Aviation minister says airlines must ensure 'zero tolerance' on passenger safety

Airlines must ensure zero tolerance for any activity that has the potential to jeopardize passengers safety, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. His remarks came two days after Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arn...

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal, Sisodia for their stand on CAA

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for extending support to those protesting against CAA but not to stand with the people who are going to benefit fr...

Pompeo and Johnson discuss U.S.-UK free-trade deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed strengthening bilateral ties following the UKs departure from the European Union, including negotiating a free trade deal.Pompeos office said in a statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020