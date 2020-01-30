Left Menu
TARGE Launches First-of-its-kind Lift and Shift, Bullet Resistance Security Cabins

TARGE, a Delhi-based, Indian Defence surveillance, security and equipment manufacturing company, today announced the first-of-its-kind, lift and shift, thermally insulated, bullet-resistant security cabins to provide state-of-the-art surveillance and security measures from internal and external threats.

TARGE - Bullet Resistance Security Cabins.. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): TARGE, a Delhi-based, Indian Defence surveillance, security and equipment manufacturing company, today announced the first-of-its-kind, lift and shift, thermally insulated, bullet-resistant security cabins to provide state-of-the-art surveillance and security measures from internal and external threats. A patent is pending approval for its design. The Security cabins will be unveiled at DEFEXPO 2020, India's largest Defence Event, that is happening in Lucknow from February 5-9, 2020.

The security cabins, reinstated with proven steel and glass, are designed to cater to the needs of armed forces, Paramilitary - Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), UN Forces, Airports and VIPs. Operating in crucial times, especially when security is of paramount importance, these cabins are known as the 'First Line Of Defence'. The ballistic panels are a state-of-the-art North Atlantic Treaty organisation (NATO) STANAG standards. Targe currently manufactures STANAG Level 1 and STANAG Level 2 security cabins.

"Time and security are always of the essence, be at the borders, in a Naxalite area, at an airport, even at embassies, offices or residence, security personnel will always be the first to come in contact with a threat," said Pradeep Choudhary, founder and CEO, TARGE. "It's important to have a strong defence line that cannot be breached. Our bullet resistance cabins are designed to make sure that it can withstand heavy gunfire and grenade impact while keeping your security personnel safe and comfortable to neutralise the threat," he added.

All bullet resistance security cabins come pre-equipped with Thermal Insulation that can stand harshest to extreme conditions with a varying temperature shift of 12°- 15°C, with 2 foldable seats and five gun ports and storage for ammunition is strategically set. Add-ons like an optional open hatchet with 360 rotational lines of gunfire, Thermal camera for identifying targets and Remote Controlled Weapons (RCWs) can be installed. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

