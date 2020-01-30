Laurus Labs Q3 net profit rises 4-fold at Rs 73 cr

Drug firm Laurus Labs on Thursday posted four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 73.47 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Hyderabad-based firm had reported a net profit of Rs 17.81 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 731.51 crore as compared with Rs 530.87 crore in the October-December period of 2018-19. Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.29 per cent down at Rs 436.30 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.