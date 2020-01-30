TVS Motor launches BS-VI compliant Apache RR310 bike priced at Rs 2.4 lakh

TVS Motor Co on Thursday launched BS-VI compliant version of its Apache RR310 motorcycle, priced at Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Apache RR310 BS-VI features new technology such as throttle-by-wire that electronically connects throttle grip to body by replacing the conventional cable.

It also comes with an interactive 5-inch Vertical TFT Multi Information Race Computer with control cubes, bluetooth enabled SmartXonnect and four ride modes -- urban, rain, sport and track -- allowing a rider to choose performance of vehicle according to different riding conditions. Commenting on the launch, TVS Motor Company Head (Marketing), Premium Motorcycles, Meghashyam Dighole said the Apache RR310 has been a favourite amongst motorcycle enthusiast since its launch in 2017.

"The newly launched machine will further move the needle by creating a technological benchmark with many segment first features, thereby strengthening its status of being the best in class vehicle," he added. With the transition to BS-VI, the motorcycle offers further refinement that are in line with the current emission norms, with optimum performance, Dighole said.

