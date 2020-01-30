Left Menu
Titan and KVIC come together to create watch to celebrate Khadi: Gadkari

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Shri Ravi Kant said that Khadi is revered in India and worldwide due to its uniqueness of being handspun, handwoven and is truly a sustainable fabric.

On the occasion of Martyrs' Day, paying tribute on the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Union Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari, launched the limited edition of Khadi wristwatches in New Delhi today. The Minister of State MSME, Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Chairman KVIC Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena and CEO Titan Shri Ravi Kant were present.

Designed by Titan, a non-horological material like Khadi has been used on the dial and strap of the watches for the first time ever. Since Khadi is handwoven, every single watch in this collection is unique because of the distinctive weave and texture. The straps of the watches have also been treated with a special coating to make them more durable without compromising on its authentic texture. The collection is a unique and elegant blend of simplicity and modernity.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gadkari said, "This collection celebrates Khadi, India's signature fabric. Titan and KVIC have come together to create a modern watch that celebrates the fabric which is integral to our Indian heritage. Khadi and a watch were two integral parts of Mahatma Gandhi's life and I'm really glad to see KVIC & Titan collaborating to pay a true tribute to Gandhi ji. With this extraordinary initiative, Khadi will find its way on the wrists of the modern young Indian. I am sure this will lead to a bright future to the artisans in our economy."

In his address, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said, "Khadi is one of the most eco-friendly materials with zero carbon footprint and requires least water consumption. Together with Titan, we have created beautiful contemporary timepieces that are truly special for the generations to keep by using authentic Khadi."

The watches are available in two variants (men and women) and are priced at Rs. 4,995/. The collection is exclusively available online at https://www.titan.co.in/.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Shri Ravi Kant said that Khadi is revered in India and worldwide due to its uniqueness of being handspun, handwoven and is truly a sustainable fabric. He said that we are happy to launch this special edition Khadi collection in collaboration with KVIC to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and on the occasion of his martyrdom day.

(With Inputs from PIB)

