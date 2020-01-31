Left Menu
Development News Edition

India Inc's optimism level improves after 7 quarters: Ficci's Biz Confidence Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:50 IST
India Inc's optimism level improves after 7 quarters: Ficci's Biz Confidence Survey

India Inc is facing huge risks from delays in necessary structural reforms in the factor markets and lack of adequate credit availability to MSMEs, Ficci said on Friday, citing findings from its Business Confidence Survey that saw improvement in the optimism level of industry members after seven quarters. The Overall Business Confidence Index improved to 59 in the current round as against an index value of 55 reported in the last survey.

However, a majority of respondents continued to cite weak demand situation as a worrying factor for their business. In the current survey, 76 per cent participants reported weak demand conditions as a bothering factor as compared to 73 per cent stating the same in the previous round. In addition, respondents highlighted the need for undertaking taxation reforms to remove anomalies in the tax regime. With regard to indirect taxes, companies felt that GST rates should be revisited and be further rationalised.

"A need for urgent measures to enhance competitiveness of the Indian industry was also strongly felt. Creation of land banks, comprehensive labour market reforms that are in sync with the business needs of today, and easy availability of credit were some of the recommendations made by the participants," said Ficci on the survey. The survey results allude to a moderate outlook for investments. Around 37 per cent participants said that they foresee much higher investments over coming six months as against 38 per cent stating likewise in the last survey.

"India Inc is facing huge risks from delays in necessary structural reforms in the factor markets and lack of adequate credit availability to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises). Stagnancy in exports, delay in disbursement of subsides/incentives for exports, high transaction costs involved in trade and excessive dumping of goods, were some of the concerns cited on the external front," Ficci stated. To overcome these risks, a majority of the participating companies are planning to reduce their costs of operations to ensure that their business grows in the year 2020. Around 62 per cent participating companies said that they will try to access new markets within the country as it will help them expand their business outreach, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

USA Gymnastics offers Nassar victims $215 mil to settle claims

New York, Jan 31 AFP USA Gymnastics has offered 215 million 194 million euros to victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar to settle legal claims, a plan the attorney for more than 200 women called unconscionable. ...

Lt Gen Joshi to take over as GOC Northern Command Saturday

Decorated Army officer Lieutenant General Y K Joshi will take over the charge as the GOC-in-C of Northern Command in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur on Saturday, a defence spokesman said on Friday. Lt Gen Joshi was commissioned into the 13 Jamm...

Bitter sweet symphony: EU anthem tops UK download chart

London, Jan 31 AFP As Britain starts life outside the European Union, pro-EU diehards could at least claim a tiny consolation victory on Friday in the weekly pop charts. Having fought a titanic political contest for three years over Brexit,...

New York health commissioner says no confirmed coronavirus case in NYC

Jan 31 Reuters - New York Health commissioner said on Friday there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.Eight precincts in Queens and New York were warned early on Friday to be careful if visiting Elmhurst Hospital over a poss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020